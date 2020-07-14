Jazz veteran Charles Tolliver preps first album in 11 years (stream a track)

NYC jazz trumpeter Charles Tolliver has been at it for over 50 years -- as both a bandleader and a sideman for Roy Ayers, McCoy Tyner, Max Roach, Horace Silver, and others -- and he's now set to release his first album in 11 years, Connect, on July 31 via Gearbox Records (pre-order). Here's some background and more info, via press release:

Recorded to tape at RAK Studios in London last November by Tony Platt (The Bad Plus, Abdullah Ibrahim, Bob Marley), the four-track album features the Charles Tolliver All-Stars, comprising some of the most experienced jazz musicians of New York: Jesse Davis on alto saxophone, Keith Brown on piano, Buster Williams on double bass, and Lenny White on drums. The album also bridges together New York and London by featuring leading British saxophonist Binker Golding on two tracks, (Binker & Moses, Moses Boyd Exodus, Zara McFarlane.) Connect will be Charles’ first release via London-based independent label Gearbox Records, who are responsible for recent releases by Abdullah Ibrahim, Binker & Moses, Butcher Brown, and Theon Cross. On recording with Gearbox, Charles said, "… with both of our collective recording label expertise a recording of my touring band could and would be done. I chose to Connect consummate artists whose performances represent absolutely the real deal in this artform - Lenny White, Buster Williams, Jesse Davis, Keith Brown. The excellent artistry of Binker Golding was added for some tracks by [Gearbox founder] Darrel."

The four-track album includes the previously released "Blue Soul," and we're now premiering the ten-minute album closer "Suspicion." It starts out as a groovy track, before descending into something much more freeform. It's captivating stuff, and all the proof you need that Charles Tolliver has very much still got it. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Blue Soul

2. Emperor March

3. Copasetic

4. Suspicion