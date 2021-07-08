JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers) preps banjo LP ‘Fungus Shui’ – watch the “Gittin’ It” video

Butthole Surfers and sometimes Melvins bassist Jeff "JD" Pinkus will release new album Fungus Shui on August 21 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise. It's his second solo album of what he calls "spacegrass" banjo music, pretty much just him, his instrument and some deep thoughts. Pinkus wrote, recorded and mixed Fungus Shui himself at Plastic Cannon Studio in Asheville, North Carolina, and the album was mastered by Shimmy-Disc maestro Kramer.

You can get a taste of JD's mind grapes with "Gittin' It," which he says he wrote "when I was workin as a hand at a horse ranch in Lockhart, TX. The ranch paid us an hour for lunch, so we’d eat Smitty’s BBQ and drive around smokin weed yellin “Get it Hand!” to anyone we saw workin….Glad to have had our dogs sing along on this recording."

The video for the song features a more current vocation of Jeff's. "Shows were few and far between this past year, so I explored new work avenues," says Pinkus. "I decided to become a Chicken Therapist to help make ends meet." It was filmed "in West Asheville at the end of Spring, Josh and Keturah Bishop helped me capture a day in the life of a Chicken Therapist. They wasn’t aware that this was a thing." We're still not sure it's a thing, but you can watch the video below.

FUNGUS SHUI - TRACKLIST

01. Fungus Shui Trinity

Part 1) In Tension

Part 2) Don't Forget to Breathe

Part 3 ) Coming Down Is Half the Trip

02. Woke Up Dead

03. You Look Funny When You Cry

04. Shovel

05. Pussyfoot Down

06. Gittin' It

07. Short Straw

08. Slow Crawl