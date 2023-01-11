Jeff Beck dies at 78

Influential guitarist Jeff Beck has died at age 78. A statement from his family reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Jeff played in The Yardbirds and the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, and he led a solo career from the 1960s through present-day. He's also appeared on albums by Donovan, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, Buddy Guy, Kate Bush, Roger Waters, and many others. He appeared on Ozzy Osbourne's 2022 album Patient Number 9 and also released an album with Johnny Depp called 18 in 2022.