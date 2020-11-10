Jeff Breeze, host of “Pipeline!” and champion of Boston music, RIP

Jeff Breeze, who has hosted the Boston music-centric show "Pipeline!" on MIT's radio station WMBR for the last 17 years, died on Sunday (11/8). No cause of death was given. Boston Typewriter Orchestra, of which Jeff was a member, shared the news on Monday, writing, "It's with sad hearts that we must say goodbye to Jeff Breeze. He was tireless when it came to championing new music, eating ice cream, and communicating the impossible into sonic reality. He will be missed."

“WMBR is shocked and saddened to announce the passing of Pipeline! host Jeff Breeze last Sunday," the WMBR wrote on Tuesday. "For the past 17 years he lived his love for local music from our studios between 8-10p every Tuesday, broadcasting a wide range of styles and inviting thousands of musicians to play live in our studios. Tonight we’ll debut songs by Sinnet, Sad13 and Hallelujah The Hills that he recorded for his Fundraising show and weave in some live sets from the archives. Such a sudden and unexpected loss simply cannot be comprehended. For now we simply mourn along with his family, friends, fellow musicians and listeners and try to honor his lifelong passion as he would have done.“

Sadie Dupuis of Sad13 and Speedy Ortiz wrote, "i'm almost certain he was the first person to invite speedy ortiz to play on air, & i recorded a new set/interview with him remotely just 3 days ago. he & his amazing show will be so missed :(," adding, "whenever a band he knew i liked did a pipeline set he'd email me a link. & when it was a band he GUESSED i'd like, he'd send that too. jeff must've been the biggest champion of local boston music over the last 30+ years and i'm so glad i got to be in his orbit a couple times."

Ryan Walsh of Hallelujah the Hills wrote on Monday, "Jeff was the host of @PipelineWMBR (where he was a ceaseless & enthusiastic supporter of music from New England), mem. of Boston Typewriter Orchestra as well as the reason the world saw a Big Star reunion in 1993. A really warm, kind, funny person who was always hyper-present in the moment with you. He asked me for an original recording for his pledge-drive episode this week & I was working on it when I heard yesterday."

Aaron Spransy of Sinnet wrote, "Damn. Just Friday I had a lovely chat with Jeff Breeze about tonight’s @PipelineWMBR show. Crazy that he’s gone. Playing on Pipeline was a important right of passage for any Boston band. Glad we got to do it one last time."

Sidney Gish wrote, "jeff featured such a wide roster of local acts on pipeline, it was one of the first radio shows i ever did. what sad news, rest easy jeff breeze."

As mentioned in WMBR's statement, tonight (11/10) will be a special episode of "Pipeline!," paying tribute to Jeff and featuring newly recorded sessions with Sad13 and Hallelujah The Hills and Sinnet. That airs from 8-10 PM Eastern, and you can listen online.

Rest in peace, Jeff.