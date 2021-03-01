Jeff Buckley biopic officially in the works; director and star announced

A biopic about the late Jeff Buckley has been in various early stages of existence for a decade now, but Variety reports the film is now officially going happen, with full support of Buckley's family and estate. It's titled Everybody Here Wants You and it will star Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark) who has been long-rumored to be the frontrunner for the part.

Making his feature film directorial debut will be Orian Williams, who has served as producer on Ian Curtis biopic Control, In the Shadow of the Vampire and the upcoming Creation Records movie. Buckley’s mother, Mary Guibert, and Alison Raykovich, manager of his estate, will be executive producers of the film, alongside Tom Butterfield of Culmination Productions, who are producing the film.

“This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy," Guibert said in a statement. "Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible."

Everybody Here Wants You is set to start filming this fall.

Jeff Buckley released his beloved debut album, Grace, in 1994 and died in a swimming accident in 1997.

--

THE MOON & THE MELODIES: 12 SONGS FEATURING ELIZABETH FRASER