Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on tour (NYC this month)

Jeff Goldblum and his jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are back on the road, with select dates between now and the spring around the U.S. He plays Los Angeles tonight (12/1) at The Sun Rose West (tickets), and will be in NYC in just a couple weeks for a return visit to Le Poisson Rouge on December 17 (tickets).

Jeff will be in San Francisco for a pair of shows over New Year's weekend, with a show in Houston on January 28, another L.A. show happening at Walt Disney Concert Hall on April 29 (tickets), and the DC area in May. All dates are listed below.

In other news, the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum just premiered a couple weeks ago on Disney+ and you can watch the trailer for that below.

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Dec 1 - Los Angeles - The Sun Rose West

Dec 17 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge

Dec 31 - San Francisco - Feinstein's at the Nikko

Jan 1 - San Francisco - Feinstein's at the Nikko

Jan 28 - Houston - Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Apr 29 - Los Angeles - Walt Disney Concert Hall

May -6 - Bethesda, MD - The Music Center

Check out pics from Jeff's 2019 LPR show below: