Jeff Parker and Jonah Mutono share Bowie covers from ‘Modern Love’ tribute album

The David Bowie tribute album Modern Love will be out May 28, and two more tracks from it have been shared: Jeff Parker and The New Breed's cover "Soul Love," and Jonah Mutono's cover of "Modern Love." Both are radically different from the originals.

"Soul Love" features vocals from Ruby Parker and is a smoky, simmering and heavenly take on the Ziggy Stardust track. “Bowie’s career went through a lot of different phases because he was always looking forward and trying new things," says Jeff. "Above all, he was an artist and an innovator. I was attracted to the eccentricity of 'Soul Love' as soon as I heard it; Ruby and I were channeling the muse of Bowie when we tackled our rendition of it, trying to stay with his experimental, but accessible, spirit.”

Mutono's version of "Modern Love," the opening song on Bowie's 1983 album Let's Dance, has been smoothed out with layers of synths for a more ethereal vibe. “David Bowie made me feel like everything was allowed,” says Mutono. “His work is so generous and impactful and it continues to expand my mind as an artist in its caustic honesty. 'Modern Love' is so brilliant on the tightrope it walks between the romantic and religious. I wanted to capture it’s thoughtfulness and more overt spirituality. It’s seminal and timeless.”

You can listen to both covers below.

Modern Love also features contributions from Khruangbin, Helado Negro, Meshell Ndegeocello, We Are KING, L'Rain, and more. Check out the tracklist and artwork below.

Modern Love Tracklist:

01. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson - "Life On Mars"

02. Healdo Negro - "Sound & Vision"

03. Kit Sebastian - "Lady Grinning Soul "

04. Jeff Parker and The New Breed (feat. Ruby Parker) - "Soul Love"

05. Sessa - "Panic In Detroit"

06. The Hics - "The Man Who Sold The World"

07. Khruangbin - "Right"

08. Nia Andrews - "Silly Boy Blue"

09. Foxtrott - "Chant Of The Ever Circling Skeletal Family"

10. L'Rain - "Move On"

11. Jonah Mutono - "Modern Love"

12. Bullion - "Where Are We Now"

13. Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby - "TNGHT"

14. Léa Sen - "Golden Years"

15. Meshell Ndegeocello - "Fantastic Voyage"

16. We Are KING - "Space Oddity"

17. Matthew Tavares - "Heroes"