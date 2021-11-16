Jeff Parker announces new solo album ‘Forfolks,’ touring with Steve Gunn

Tortoise guitarist and jazz bandleader Jeff Parker will follow last year's great Suite for Max Brown with a new solo guitar album, Forolks, on December 10 via International Anthem/Nonesuch (pre-order). The album was recorded in two days at Jeff's house this past June and it features six originals, including new versions of "Four Folks" (which he first wrote and recorded in 1995) and "La Jetée" (which he recorded with Isotope 217 in 1997 and with Tortoise in 1998), as well as interpretations of Thelonious Monk's "Ugly Beauty" and the standard "My Ideal." The first single is the seven-and-a-half minute "Suffolk," and you can listen to that and watch the Cauleen Smith-directed video below.

As mentioned, Jeff is touring as an opener for Steve Gunn, whose new album Other You he played on. That tour includes a NYC show on December 18 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Off Om

2. Four Folks

3. My Ideal

4. Suffolk

5. Flour of Fur

6. Ugly Beauty

7. Excess Success

8. La Jetée

Jeff Parker -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

December 2, Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL*

December 3, Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis, MN*

December 4, Cactus Club, Milwaukee, WI*

December 5, Lakeside Inn, Lakeside, MI*

December 7, Third Man Records, Nashville, TN*

December 8, Terminal West, Atlanta, GA*

December 9, Recover Brands, Charlotte, NC*

December 10, Grey Eagle Tavern, Asheville, NC*

December 11, Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC*

December 12, Creative Alliance, Baltimore, MD*

December 14, The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA*

December 15, Gateway City Arts, Holyoke, MA*

December 16, Tubby's, Kingston, NY*

December 17, Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore, PA*

December 18, Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY*

March 24-27, Big Ears Festival, Knoxville, TN (w/The New Breed)

March 29, Pappy & Harriet's, Pioneertown, CA*

March 30, Casbah, San Diego, CA*

March 31--April 2, Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA*

April 4, The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park, CA*

April 5, The Chapel, San Francisco, CA*

April 6, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma, CA*

April 8, Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR*

April 9, Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater, Tacoma, WA*

April 10, St James Hall, Vancouver, BC*

April 11, The Crocodile, Seattle, WA*

* w/Steve Gunn