Jeff Parker covers War for upcoming benefit comp (listen)

Jeff Parker, who plays in Tortoise and released the great jazz album Suite for Max Brown last year, has covered "Slippin' Into Darkness," the 1971 single by War (whose iconic bassist B.B. Dickerson passed away last month). The song is for non-profit arts organization Quiet Pterodactyl's upcoming SITUATION CHICAGO 2 compilation, which benefits "the CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund, powered by The Giving Back Fund, giving need-based grants to furloughed Staff, local Artists and VEnues via need-based grants in the Chicagoland area." Listen below.

You can catch Jeff on tour with Steve Gunn this fall.