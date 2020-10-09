Jeff Rosenstock announces full-band livestream show

Since the pandemic set in, Jeff Rosenstock has done a bunch of very entertaining solo livestream shows. Now he's getting the band back together, so to speak, for a full electric show titled "Death Rosenstock: Live From the Garden" that will stream on Friday, October 16 at 10 PM ET. Jeff and the band are playing live but it's actually a pre-recorded performance and they promise "so many Star Wars wipes" with the video editing. If it's anything like their recent performance of Late Night with Seth Meyers this should be a real treat. You can watch a preview below.

Jeff released No Dream back in May, and released four new songs with Laura Stevenson & the Skatune Network (as well as a Belle & Sebastian cover) in September.