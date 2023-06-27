Jeff Rosenstock announces new LP ‘HELLMODE’ (gold vinyl & new video)

Jeff Rosenstock has announced a new album, HELLMODE, due September 1 via Polyvinyl. It was made with longtime producer Jack Shirley, and Jeff says, "To me, the album feels like the chaos of being alive right now. We’re experiencing all these things at the same time that trigger our senses, and emotions that make us feel terrible. We’re just feeling way too much all at once!"

The album includes recent single "Liked U Better," as well as the just-released "Doubt," which shows off a more somber side of Jeff's music before reaching an explosive coda. It also comes with an anime-style music video storyboarded and animated by Deena Beck, Dashawn Mahone, and Najja Porter, who Jeff previously worked alongside for Cartoon Network's Craig of the Creek. Jeff says:

I wanted to make an anime-inspired video that captures the feeling of dread you feel when you know you’re gonna have to deal with some bad shit, and then that bad shit ends up way worse than you had even imagined. I’ve also always wanted to make a video with some of the ridiculously talented artists at Craig of the Creek. We met up at Tony’s Darts Away in Burbank - which I feel obliged to shout out because they didn’t kick us out even though five of us sat outside there for about 3 hours and ordered one pretzel and one coffee in total. Everyone started throwing ideas around and pretty quickly, Najja, Dashawn & Deena started sketching out their storyboards right there at the bar. Soon enough a tiny animation pipeline was formed with Cory and Jon and poof boom bang uh-oh video happened. It was pretty incredible to see it all come together!

Jeff also has a tour lined up, including one leg with Sidney Gish and Gladie and one with Small Crush. The run with Sidney Gish and Gladie hits NYC's Terminal 5 on September 7. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. WILL U STILL U

2. HEAD

3. LIKED U BETTER

4. DOUBT

5. FUTURE IS DUMB

6. SOFT LIVING

7. HEALMODE

8. LIFE ADMIN

9. I WANNA BE WRONG

10. GRAVEYARD SONG

11. 3 SUMMERS

Jeff Rosenstock -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &

09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #

09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

$ w/ Small Crush

& w/ Chris Farren, Sidney Gish, Gladie, Diners