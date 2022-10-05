Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson announce Neil Young covers tour (BV presale for all dates)

Former Bomb the Music Industry! bandmates Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson released Still Young, an EP of Neil Young covers, back in 2019, and now the duo have announced that they're celebrating the EP with a North American tour. Jeff says:

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have been friends in music for a long time, playing in a lot of bands and making a bunch of records together. This autumn for the FIRST TIME EVER they will be taking an UNPRECEDENTED THRILL RIDE through SOME OF AMERICA together, playing some nice Neil Young covers and a few of their own songs too. It’s a rare thing they are doing for the first time, and it should be a nice little night! So check it out!!!

The tour includes shows in San Francisco, LA, Pioneertown, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Philly, and Woodstock, with Anika Pyle opening the West Coast shows and Gladie opening the rest, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale for all dates starting Thursday (10/6) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the presale password.

The NYC show happens on December 16 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

Jeff Rosenstock is also opening a few shows for The Gaslight Anthem this week, including NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on Saturday (10/8). All of his dates are listed below as well.

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson 2022 tour loading...

Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson -- 2022 Tour Dates

11.18.2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill*

11.19.2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

11.20.2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's*

12.09.2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall^

12.10.2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit^

12.11.2022 - Toronto, ON, @ Horseshoe Tavern^

12.15.2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall^

12.16.2022 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

12.17.2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^

12.18.2022 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony^

Jeff Rosenstock -- 2022 Tour Dates

10.05.2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem#

10.07.2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met#

10.08.2022 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center#

12.04.2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Zona Rock Festival

* w/ Anika Pyle

^ w/ Gladie

# w/ The Gaslight Anthem