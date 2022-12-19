Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson played Bowery Ballroom with Gladie (pics, video, setlist)

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson were forced to postpone a few December dates on their tour together after Laura tested positive for Covid, but they resumed the run in Boston and made it to their NYC stop at Bowery Ballroom on Friday night (12/16). The tour follows the surprise EP of Neil Young covers they released in November -- their second such EP; Still Young came out in 2019 -- and a good portion of the show was devoted to their beautifully harmonized Neil Young covers, including "After the Gold Rush," "Harvest Moon," "Razor Love," "Rockin' in the Free World," and more. The former Bomb the Music Industry! bandmates also dusted off a couple of their old band's songs, "All Ages Shows" and "Wednesday Night Drinkball," and they collaborated on a few of each other's songs, including Jeff's "9/10" and "The Beauty of Breathing," and Laura's "Living Room, NY" and "Emily in Half." It was great vibes all around, with a little holiday cheer in the air -- they started the night by playing a recording of Cartman singing "O Holy Night" on South Park before taking the stage. See the setlist, and a few attendee-taken video clips, below.

Gladie, the band fronted by former Cayetana vocalist Augusta Koch, opened Friday night's show, playing songs from their fantastic new album Don't Know What You're In Until You're Out (which we recently named one of the 50 Best Punk Albums of 2022). See pictures from both sets below.

SETLIST: JEFF ROSENSTOCK & LAURA STEVENSON @ BOWERY BALLROOM, 12/16/2022 (via)

Razor Love (Neil Young cover)

Comes a Time (Neil Young cover)

9/10 (Jeff Rosenstock cover)

A Shine to It (Laura Stevenson and The Cans cover)

After the Gold Rush (Neil Young cover)

Hey Babe (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

Living Room, NY (Laura Stevenson cover)

The Beauty of Breathing (Jeff Rosenstock cover)

Harvest Moon (Neil Young cover)

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

Emily in Half (Laura Stevenson cover)

All Ages Shows (Bomb the Music Industry! cover)

Through My Sails (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

Ambulance Blues (Neil Young cover)

Encore:

Wednesday Night Drinkball (Bomb the Music Industry! cover)

Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)