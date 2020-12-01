Jeff Rosenstock, Ogikubo Station, Dan Potthast & more contribute new songs to benefit comp

Jeff Rosenstock released the great NO DREAM in May, and despite touring being on hold because of coronavirus he's been anything but idle since, dropping more new music, giving solo and full band livestream performances, and more. Now he's shared another new song, "Hang in the Heat." It's part of the benefit compilation Comp for a Cause, and was put together by Phoenix spaces The Coronado, Dark Hall Coffee and Related Records, to help raise money for local venue and non-profit The Trunk Space.

"PUT A NEW SONG 'HANG IN THE HEAT' ON THIS COMP TO RAISE MONEY FOR NON-PROFIT MUSIC & ART DIY SPOT TRUNK SPACE IN PHOENIX!," Jeff tweets. "KEVIN [Higuchi] PLAYED DRUMS ON IT! CHECK IT OUT!!"

The 42-song comp also features Dan Potthast (of MU330, sometimes Jeff Rosenstock's band, and more), Mike Park's band Ogikubo Station, AJJ's Sean Bonnette, Diners, Karl Blau, and more. Stream the full comp and see the tracklist below. It's available to purchase on Bandcamp.

Comp For A Cause Tracklisting

1. Dan Potthast - Little Bit Better

2. Alex Benson - Uncle Sam

3. Playboy Manbaby - Steve Television Salesman

4. Jeff Rosenstock - Hang In The Heat

5. Dadadoh + The POC - Trouble

6. Red Tank! - Running

7. Acne Superstar - Null Hypothesis

8. Ogikubo Station - Want To

9. Harrison Hufman - Sleep Doctor: I'm Not Allowed To Leave

10. Yipee! - Breathe Alright (demo)

11. Treasure Mammal - Teamwork

12. Ancient Egypt - Friends

13. iji - We Am (Rona Mix)

14. Diners - In A Cloud

15. Roar - Sea Otters

16. Drew Danburry - Cassie Knows, or How a Shy Person Says I Love You

17. Karl Blau - Doin' The Lords Don't Work

18. Jaime J. Soto - Vaseline

19. Dwayne And The Rock Hard Johnsons - Title Track

20. Andres Parada - Funny Kind Of Life

21. Elle Murtagh - Stay in Bed

22. Jacob Smigel - You Can Relate

23. The Obese Turtles - Happy Together

24. Logan Greene - My Favorite Band

25. The Prison Ships - Last Spark

26. Dinosaur Love - Fossilized Dreams

27. Smooth Hands - Have the Courage

28. Andy Warpigs - Carolina

29. Kylo Gun - Where My Dreams Go

30. Justin Moody - Way Out

31. Soft Shoulder - Relentless Riff

32. Warm Climate - Gets Clean For Mr Graves

33. The Invisible Teal - Good Times in the Greenhouse

34. Mooey Moobau - Undo The Words

35. Ava Fox - Something

36. Mike Dietrich - Sea

37. George Washingtub - Sally and Johnny

38. Meet the Sun - Ataxia

39. Shamika L. Moore - Twin Flames

40. Jeffrey Thomas Habgood - Ivory

41. Hi My Name Is Ryan - You Can't Handle This

42. Sean Bonnette - True Love Will Find You In The End