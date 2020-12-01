Jeff Rosenstock, Ogikubo Station, Dan Potthast & more contribute new songs to benefit comp
Jeff Rosenstock released the great NO DREAM in May, and despite touring being on hold because of coronavirus he's been anything but idle since, dropping more new music, giving solo and full band livestream performances, and more. Now he's shared another new song, "Hang in the Heat." It's part of the benefit compilation Comp for a Cause, and was put together by Phoenix spaces The Coronado, Dark Hall Coffee and Related Records, to help raise money for local venue and non-profit The Trunk Space.
"PUT A NEW SONG 'HANG IN THE HEAT' ON THIS COMP TO RAISE MONEY FOR NON-PROFIT MUSIC & ART DIY SPOT TRUNK SPACE IN PHOENIX!," Jeff tweets. "KEVIN [Higuchi] PLAYED DRUMS ON IT! CHECK IT OUT!!"
The 42-song comp also features Dan Potthast (of MU330, sometimes Jeff Rosenstock's band, and more), Mike Park's band Ogikubo Station, AJJ's Sean Bonnette, Diners, Karl Blau, and more. Stream the full comp and see the tracklist below. It's available to purchase on Bandcamp.
Comp For A Cause Tracklisting
1. Dan Potthast - Little Bit Better
2. Alex Benson - Uncle Sam
3. Playboy Manbaby - Steve Television Salesman
4. Jeff Rosenstock - Hang In The Heat
5. Dadadoh + The POC - Trouble
6. Red Tank! - Running
7. Acne Superstar - Null Hypothesis
8. Ogikubo Station - Want To
9. Harrison Hufman - Sleep Doctor: I'm Not Allowed To Leave
10. Yipee! - Breathe Alright (demo)
11. Treasure Mammal - Teamwork
12. Ancient Egypt - Friends
13. iji - We Am (Rona Mix)
14. Diners - In A Cloud
15. Roar - Sea Otters
16. Drew Danburry - Cassie Knows, or How a Shy Person Says I Love You
17. Karl Blau - Doin' The Lords Don't Work
18. Jaime J. Soto - Vaseline
19. Dwayne And The Rock Hard Johnsons - Title Track
20. Andres Parada - Funny Kind Of Life
21. Elle Murtagh - Stay in Bed
22. Jacob Smigel - You Can Relate
23. The Obese Turtles - Happy Together
24. Logan Greene - My Favorite Band
25. The Prison Ships - Last Spark
26. Dinosaur Love - Fossilized Dreams
27. Smooth Hands - Have the Courage
28. Andy Warpigs - Carolina
29. Kylo Gun - Where My Dreams Go
30. Justin Moody - Way Out
31. Soft Shoulder - Relentless Riff
32. Warm Climate - Gets Clean For Mr Graves
33. The Invisible Teal - Good Times in the Greenhouse
34. Mooey Moobau - Undo The Words
35. Ava Fox - Something
36. Mike Dietrich - Sea
37. George Washingtub - Sally and Johnny
38. Meet the Sun - Ataxia
39. Shamika L. Moore - Twin Flames
40. Jeffrey Thomas Habgood - Ivory
41. Hi My Name Is Ryan - You Can't Handle This
42. Sean Bonnette - True Love Will Find You In The End