Jeff Rosenstock announces tour, including ‘SKA DREAM’ in full shows (NYC tix on BV presale)

Earlier this year, Jeff Rosenstock released SKA DREAM a ska version of his 2020 album NO DREAM that features members of Fishbone, The Slackers, PUP, Chumped, We Are The Union, Deafheaven, and many more. He's done some great livestream performances during the pandemic too, but now he's finally announced some actual live shows. He'll go on the NO DREAM tour this fall with support from Slaughter Beach, Dog and SKA DREAM contributor Oceanator, and he'll also do some special shows where he'll play SKA DREAM in full.

The tour includes two nights at Brooklyn's Warsaw on November 26 & 27 which is the Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend and Oceanator opens both shows. The 11/26 show is a SKA DREAM show, and 11/27 is a regular show.

Tickets for for 11/26 show and the 11/27 show go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale which starts TODAY (6/16) at noon. Use password skanksgiving.

Jeff also does a SKA DREAM show in Boston and there's one more TBA. All dates on the tour posters below.

We've also got SKA DREAM on white vinyl, NO DREAM on seamfoam vinyl and more Jeff Rosenstock records in our store.