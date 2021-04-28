Jeff Rosenstock & Polyvinyl have made a 9-hour playlist of ska songs

Not only did Jeff Rosenstock recently release SKA DREAM, an entire ska version of his great 2020 album NO DREAM (read our review and pick up both versions of the album on vinyl), Jeff, his bandmates, and the Polyvinyl Records staff have now teamed up to make a 181-song, 9-hour playlist of ska and ska-adjacent songs spanning six continents and over five decades.

The playlist includes songs by Fishbone, JER, The Suicide Machines, The Chinkees, The Slackers, The Selecter, Skankin' Pickle, Mad Caddies, The Uptones, Catbite, Big D and the Kids Table, Bad Operation, The Beat, Goldfinger, Jimmy Cliff, Kemuri, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, MU330, No Doubt, Operation Ivy, Reel Big Fish, RX Bandits, Toots & the Maytals, The Clash, Blue Meanies, Bad Manners, The Pietasters, Sister Nancy, Save Ferris, We Are The Union, The Fad, Culture, Mustard Plug, Slow Gherkin, Westbound Train, Let's Go Bowling, Hepcat, Mephiskapheles, Bruce Lee Band, The Impossibles, Desmond Dekker, The Hippos, Dance Hall Crashers, Rancid, The Bodysnatchers, Left Alone, Prince Buster, Five Iron Frenzy, Edna's Goldfish, Bomb the Music Industry!, Common Rider, The Pioneers, Slapstick, The Ethiopians, Against All Authority, Catch 22, The Aquabats, Sublime, Less Than Jake, Kill Lincoln, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Millencollin, The Aggrolites, Assorted Jelly Jeans, John Holt, The Specials, King Tubby, Lily Allen, Alton Ellis, Streetlight Manifesto, Buck-O-Nine, Amy Winehouse, Arrogant Sons of Bitches, The Toasters, and much, much more, and it also includes some ska-inspired songs by Vampire Weekend, The Beatles, Pixies, Weezer, 100 gecs, Parquet Courts, and The Kills.

If you're looking for a good introduction to the long, rich history of ska, from its roots in Jamaica to some of today's best DIY ska bands, this playlist is an incredible way to do that. Check it out:

You can pick up SKA DREAM on white vinyl from the BrooklynVegan store, and we've also got the original NO DREAM on seafoam vinyl, Jeff's old ska band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches' classic Three Cheers For Disappointment, and more. Browse our full Jeff Rosenstock collection here.