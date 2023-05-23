Jeff Rosenstock releases new single, announces tour with Sidney Gish & Gladie (BV presale)

Jeff Rosenstock has released "Liked U Better," his first proper new single since 2020's No Dream (but also following that same year's Bandcamp project 2020 Dump and the following year's Ska Dream). Recorded with frequent collaborator Jack Shirley, it's an instantly satisfying punk anthem, done in the way that only Jeff can. It also comes with a Ryan Baxley-directed video that puts a humorous spin on looking for a new roommate. Check it out below.

In addition to releasing the new single, Jeff has also announced a tour. One leg has support from Sidney Gish and Gladie, and the other has support from Small Crush. There's a BrooklynVegan presale for all dates starting at 10 AM local. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password.

The run with Sidney Gish and Gladie includes a big NYC show on September 7 at Terminal 5. All dates are listed below.

Gladie are also about to begin some dates with AJJ and Oceanator, including NYC's Webster Hall on May 31. Their great new album Don't Know What You're In Until You're Out came out this past fall. Sidney Gish released a Sub Pop single earlier this year, and Small Crush put out a two-song collaborative single with Career Woman last summer.

Meanwhile, Jeff tweeted out a link to tickets for a show at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on Wednesday (5/24) with a "very special headliner." Hmmm...

Jeff Rosenstock -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #

09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

$ w/ Small Crush