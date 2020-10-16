Jeff Rosenstock shares new song + Belle and Sebastian cover w/ PUP’s Stefan Babcock

As mentioned, Jeff Rosenstock's first full-band streaming set of the pandemic, Jeff Rosenstock: Live From the Garden, airs tonight (Friday, October 16) at 10 PM ET on YouTube; watch it below. Ahead of that, he's shared a couple of tracks to his Bandcamp "2020 Dump," where he's been posting things he's recorded at home. The first is a cover of Belle and Sebastian's classic 1996 If You're Feeling Sinister track, "Fox in the Snow." It's a fairly faithful rendition, until it ramps up to rocking finale, and PUP vocalist Stefan Babcock appears on it, too. The cover was originally released back in May for charity covers compilation Don't Stop Now III.

Jeff also shared a new song, "Old Cold," an acoustic track recorded this month. Stream both below.

We recently revisited Jeff's 2013 cover of Fiona Apple, and we did a Q&A with him in May.

--