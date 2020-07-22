Jeff Rosenstock shares “Scram!” video & Rough Trade session; more livestreams on the way

Jeff Rosenstock has just shared the new video for "Scram!" which is off this year's No Dream, alongside this new statement on the song:

I started writing ‘Scram!’ after being inspired by the kids from Parkland High standing up to the behemoth that is the gun lobby. The last four years (and let's be honest, my entire life) have felt like we are up against an unconquerable force of evil that thrives on violence and inequality. It was a rare bright spot to see thousands of people say ‘hey, we're gonna be able to vote in the next election, and we are going to vote you the fuck out.’ It was also inspired by the other side - the politicians and lobbyists who promote regressive policies that perpetuate the consolidation of power to the super rich at the expensive of everyone else’s lives - having the audacity to demand “civility” from students who have watched their classmates get murdered and are tired of going to school in fear. Fuck that. Capitalism is the root of greed is the root of violence. You have bought your control, but more and more people are starting to see through that. I wanted to write a song that felt like a ‘Fuck you, your days are numbered’ to the powers that be.

Teenage Stepdad, who directed the video, says, "“When I first listened to the tune, I strongly identified with the lyrics, the idea being that the very worst people are the ones telling you the loudest what to do and how to think. A lot of what I do as an artist is take all the commercial and advertising imagery and marketing techniques I’ve been forced to consume since I was a kid, and repackage them into something that subverts the bullshit worldview they represent. So part of this video is that, flipping through the channels and seeing old promo formats used to sell soda and cars and vacations turned into something else. The rest of the video is inspired by this moment, by the millions of people no longer asking for change but demanding it.” You can watch the video below.

While there's no touring, Jeff has kept active with livestreams, most recently for the Rough Trade Transmissions series today. You can watch an archive of that 25-minute set below.

That's not Jeff's only livestream today, though, as at 5 PM ET he'll perform on Pitchfork's Instagram. He'll also perform on the virtual FADER Fort 2020 on Saturday (7/25) along with Lianne La Havas, Roy Woods, Soccer Mommy, Terrace Martin, and more (that starts at 5 PM), and then he'll be interviewed on The Needle Drop's Twitch on July 29.

Meanwhile, No Dream is available for free download via Quote Unquote Records, with all donations going to Food Not Bombs.

Plus read our interview with Jeff on the songs that inspired No Dream.

Jeff also contributed liner notes (alongside Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) to the just-announced reissue of Laura Stevenson's Sit Resist, which includes Jeff Rosenstock-produced pre-production demos.