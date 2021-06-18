Jeff Rosenstock sold out 2 NYC shows, added a third (tix on sale)
Earlier this week, Jeff Rosenstock announced a tour including two shows at Brooklyn's Warsaw: one on 11/26 where Jeff will play SKA DREAM in full and one on 11/27. Both went on sale today and quickly sold out, but Jeff just added a third show happening November 28 at Warsaw. Like the other two shows, Jeff's Polyvinyl labelmate (and SKA DREAM contributor) Oceanator opens. Tickets go on sale today (6/18) at 1 PM. Updated tour dates are listed below.
SKA DREAM is Jeff's ska reworking of 2020's NO DREAM. You can pick up SKA DREAM on white vinyl, NO DREAM on seafoam vinyl, and more Jeff Rosenstock records in our store.
Jeff Rosenstock -- 2021 Tour Dates
11/14/21 Chicago, IL Metro
11/16/21 Detroit, MI Magic Stick
11/17/21 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
11/18/21 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/19/21 Buffalo, NY Rec Room
11/20/21 Toronto, ON The Opera House - Toronto
11/21/21 Montreal, QC L'Astral
11/23/21 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
11/24/21 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club*
11/26/21 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw* (SOLD OUT)
11/27/21 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw (SOLD OUT)
11/28/21 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
11/30/21 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
12/1/21 Washington, DC Black Cat
12/2/21 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
12/3/21 Charlotte, NC Amo's Southend
12/4/21 Atlanta, GA Hell at The Masquerade
12/5/21 Nashville, TN The Basement East
12/7/21 Orlando, FL The Beacham
12/9/21 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's
12/10/21 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
12/11/21 Austin, TX Mohawk
12/12/21 Dallas, TX Trees
12/15/21 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater
12/19/21 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
*Jeff Rosenstock performs SKA DREAM