Jeff Rosenstock sold out 2 NYC shows, added a third (tix on sale)

Earlier this week, Jeff Rosenstock announced a tour including two shows at Brooklyn's Warsaw: one on 11/26 where Jeff will play SKA DREAM in full and one on 11/27. Both went on sale today and quickly sold out, but Jeff just added a third show happening November 28 at Warsaw. Like the other two shows, Jeff's Polyvinyl labelmate (and SKA DREAM contributor) Oceanator opens. Tickets go on sale today (6/18) at 1 PM. Updated tour dates are listed below.

SKA DREAM is Jeff's ska reworking of 2020's NO DREAM. You can pick up SKA DREAM on white vinyl, NO DREAM on seafoam vinyl, and more Jeff Rosenstock records in our store.

Jeff Rosenstock -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/14/21 Chicago, IL Metro

11/16/21 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

11/17/21 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

11/18/21 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/19/21 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

11/20/21 Toronto, ON The Opera House - Toronto

11/21/21 Montreal, QC L'Astral

11/23/21 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

11/24/21 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club*

11/26/21 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw* (SOLD OUT)

11/27/21 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw (SOLD OUT)

11/28/21 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

11/30/21 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

12/1/21 Washington, DC Black Cat

12/2/21 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

12/3/21 Charlotte, NC Amo's Southend

12/4/21 Atlanta, GA Hell at The Masquerade

12/5/21 Nashville, TN The Basement East

12/7/21 Orlando, FL The Beacham

12/9/21 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's

12/10/21 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

12/11/21 Austin, TX Mohawk

12/12/21 Dallas, TX Trees

12/15/21 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater

12/19/21 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

*Jeff Rosenstock performs SKA DREAM