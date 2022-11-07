Jeff Tweedy and Robert Plant covered Low (listen) ++ more tributes to Mimi Parker

Musicians and fans are pouring out love and tributes to Low's Mimi Parker after her passing this weekend. Jeff Tweedy released a cover of "I Hear... Goodnight" by Low and Dirty Three in his Substack newsletter Starship Casual. Meanwhile, Robert Plant paid tribute at his show Sunday night in Glasgow with collective Saving Grace, covering "Monkey." Watch Robert Plant below, and listen to Jeff on Substack.

Scores of musicians, authors, journalists, and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the slowcore legend, among them Low tour mates Sigur Rós and Secret Machines, Okkervil River's Will Sheff, El-P, Timothy Showalter of Strand of Oaks, Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings, and more. Read them below.