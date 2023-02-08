Jeff Tweedy announces new book ‘World Within A Song’

Jeff Tweedy has announced a new book, World Within A Song, out in November via Penguin Random House. It follows his 2018 memoir Let's Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc. and 2020's How To Write One Song. Here's the description:

An exciting and heartening mix of memories, music, and inspiration from Wilco front man and New York Times bestselling author Jeff Tweedy, sharing fifty-plus songs that changed his life, the real-life experiences behind each one, as well as what he's learned about how music and life intertwine and enhance each other What makes us fall in love with a song? What makes us want to write our own songs? Do songs help? Do songs help us live better lives? And do the lives we live help us write better songs? After two New York Times bestsellers that cemented and expanded his legacy as one of America’s best-loved performers and songwriters, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) and How To Write One Song, Jeff Tweedy is back with another disarming, beautiful, and inspirational book about why we listen to music, why we love songs, and how music can connect us to each other and to ourselves. Featuring fifty-plus songs that have both changed Jeff's life and influenced his music—including songs by The Replacements, Mavis Staples, The Velvet Underground, Joni Mitchell, Otis Redding, Dolly Parton, and Billie Eilish—as well as thoughts on Jeff's own songs and his “Rememories,” which have been such a hit on his popular Substack, Starship Casual, this book is a mix of the musical, the emotional, and the inspirational in the best possible way.

"I want to talk about songs that gave me permission to be creative…to be myself," Tweedy says. "To say something that was hard to say. I'll be telling stories from my life, focusing on a true-to-memory style of how it really felt to me, how I experienced things emotionally. And then I want to talk about music in the same way. I want to talk about music in a way that it rarely gets talked about. I want to talk about the world within the song."

Wilco will be on a North American tour this spring with support from The A's. The tour kicks off with three-show residencies in Chicago and New York (March 30, 31, and April 1 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester) with Horsegirl. See all dates below.

WILCO -- 2023 TOUR

Thu. March 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sat. March 25 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sun. March 26 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Thu. March 30 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Fri. March 31 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Sat. April 1 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Thu. April 6 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Fri. April 7 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Sat. April 8 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Sun. April 16 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Tue. April 18 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %

Wed. April 19 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %

Thu. April 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %

Sat. April 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %

Sun. April 23 - Athens, GA @ Classic Center %

Mon. April 24 - Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

Tue. April 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %

Thu. April 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

Fri. April 28 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %

Sat. April 29 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %

Sun. April 30 - Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Sat. Aug. 19 - Taboão, PT @ Festival Paredes De Coura

Sun. Sept. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

* with Horsegirl

% with The Aʼs