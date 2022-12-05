Jeff Tweedy covers Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies” in honor of Christine McVie (watch)

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie sadly passed away last week, and Jeff Tweedy paid tribute to the late legend at his Three Oaks, Michigan solo show at Acorn Theater on Friday night (12/2). Jeff covered Fleetwood Mac's Tango In The Night hit "Little Lies," one of many written by Christine. Watch a clip of his cover below.

Since the news broke of Christine's passing, tons of musicians have paid tribute, including bandmates Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, and Mick Fleetwood. LCD Soundsystem also paid homage over the weekend during their Brooklyn Steel residency.