Jeff Tweedy covers Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen’s “Like I Used To”

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has been livestreaming performances with his family throughout the pandemic, and he's continued to do so even things start to open up again. Episodes of "The Tweedy Show" have often included Tweedy and his sons' covers of various songs, including ones by Billie Eilish, Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine, Arthur Russell, Pavement, Mazzy Star, John Prine, Meat Puppets, and more. On Thursday night (6/10), they covered a much newer track than many of their previous choices: Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen's gorgeous new collaborative single "Like I Used To." Spencer Tweedy joins his father on drums for their rendition, and you can watch it, starting around 2:36, below.

Wilco are touring with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDÏ this summer, including an NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on August 21 (tickets), and Jeff also has some solo dates booked. Those include the first two nights at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made, on September 30 and October 1. Tickets to both nights, and the rest of Brooklyn Made's initial lineup, are on sale now. We're also giving away a pair of tickets to the show of your choice at Brooklyn Made - enter for a chance to win HERE.

See all of Wilco and Jeff's solo dates below.

JEFF TWEEDY: 2021 SOLO TOUR

06.04.2021 Bridgeview, IL - The Drive-In at SeatGeek Stadium

07.03.2021 Loves Park, IL - Long Play Music Fest

07.17.2021 North Adams, MA - Mass Moca - Joe's Field *

09.25.2021 Boulder, CO - Bluebird Music Festival

09.30.2021 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

10.01.2021 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

* - w/ Nels Cline

WILCO: 2021 TOUR

08.05.2021 Spokane, WA #

08.07.2021 Missoula, MT - The Kettlehouse Amphitheatre #

08.08.2021 Salt Lake City UT - Red Butte Garden #%

08.10.2021 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #%

08.12.2021 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #%

08.13.2021 Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park with #%

08.14.2021 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #%

08.15.2021 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #%

08.17.2021 Asheville NC - Salvage Station #%

08.18.2021 Richmond VA - Altria Theatre #%

08.20.2021 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavillion #%

08.21.2021 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium #%

08.22.2021 Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for Performing Arts #%

08.24.2021 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion #%

08.25.2021 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point #%

08.26.2021 Lewiston NY - Artpark Amphitheater #%

08.28.2021 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion #%

08.29.2021 Columbus, OH - Wonderbus Festival

09.10.2021 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09.12.2021 Chattanooga, TN - Coolidge Park ~ Moon River Festival

09.16.2021 Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park ^

09.17.2021 Ashwaubenon, Wi - Capital Credit Union Park ^

09.18.2021 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater ^

01.17.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.18.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.19.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.20.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

06.27.2022 Madrid, Spain - Noches Del Botanico

# - w/ Sleater-Kinney

% - w/ NNAMDÏ

^ - w/ Trampled by Turtles