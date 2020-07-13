Jeff Tweedy & his sons soundtrack new HBO documentary ‘Showbiz Kids’ (watch trailer)

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and his sons, Spencer and Sammy Tweedy, have collaborated to craft the soundtrack for HBO's upcoming documentary, Showbiz Kids.

As described on its official HBO page, Showbiz Kids "offers an unvarnished look at the high-risk, high-reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry." Written and directed by former child actor Alex Winter (of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and other projects), the film takes a deep-dive into the consequences of the industry and the "personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child."

Showbiz Kids is available to stream beginning Tuesday, July 14 at 9 PM ET on HBO GO and HBO NOW. You can watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, the Tweedy family (including Spencer, Sammy, and Jeff's wife, Susie) has been keeping busy while in quarantine. The Tweedy Show, a livestream series featuring the entire family, streams on Instagram regularly. On a recent episode, they performed covers of songs by Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine, Arthur Russell, and more.

Jeff Tweedy also recently spoke out about the need for music industry reparations for Black artists. He will be giving 5% of his publishing royalties to organizations that are "working toward racial justice" going forward, and he elaborated on the idea further, saying, "American culture is Black culture. It’s not my place to be this voice of this, but it is real and it is true that [royalty theft] is an unaddressed crime."

In other Wilco-related news, their tour with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI has been rescheduled for summer 2021.