Jeff Tweedy, Julien Baker, Billie Eilish, & Jim James among 600+ artists appearing on #iVoted Fest

The #iVoted virtual festival, aimed to encourage voter turnout, is slated to take place on Election Day, November 3, with a whopping 600+ participating performers. Running from 12 PM EST through 2 AM EST, performances will take place on multiple "stages" (including some dedicated to swing states from Colorado to Florida and Georgia, and others named after groups such as HeadCount) throughout the day.

The festival's full lineup includes a wide variety of performing artists, including Jim James (of My Morning Jacket), Movements,Taking Back Sunday, Saves the Day, Trey Anastasio, Jeff Tweedy, Julien Baker and Rhea Butcher, Drive-by Truckers, Young the Giant, Lotus, Rise Against, Disturbed, Phantom Planet, The Regrettes, Jukebox the Ghost, Disq, Joywave, Colin Meloy (of The Decemberists), grandson, 3OH!3, and many, many others. Additionally, some artists, including Billie Eilish, MGMT, ARIZONA, Anthony Ervin, and others, will be participating via special PSAs and video messages. You can view the entire lineup and schedule (by stage) here.

Viewers can gain access to the webcast and the shows of their choice by RSVP-ing with a selfie from home with their blank and unmarked absentee ballot, or with a photo from outside their polling place. Additionally, anyone who already voted can send in a selfie outside any early voting location, mailbox, or post office when they RSVP. And for fans who aren't eligible to vote — if they are between 13 and 17-years-old, or aren't a US citizen — they will be able to participate, as well -- the full details and RSVP information can be found here.

Emily White, co-founder of the event, says, "We are so thrilled about the team, talent, and technology that have come together to make #iVoted not only the largest single night digital concert in history, but that we're doing so via our core mission of revolutionizing voter turnout."