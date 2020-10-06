Jeff Tweedy, Lucius, Bully & more playing Daniel Johnston tribute for World Mental Health Day

Jeff Tweedy, Lucius, TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, Bully, Kate Davis, Molly Burch, Sabrina Ellis + Mobley, and more will pay tribute to the late Daniel Johnston on a livestream for World Mental Health Day on October 10. The show is presented by the Hi, How Are You Project -- the mental health non-profit organization focused on the music and legacy of Daniel Johnston -- and hosted by Fantastic Negrito. The online event, which will feature Daniel Johnston covers and relevant original songs by the artists, starts at 8 PM Eastern via Quello.

In addition to the music, the event will also offer tips for well-being during these very intense times. “Whether it’s remote learning or the fear of the unknowns of the virus, navigating the pandemic has added another layer of stress and anxiety to college life,” said Dr. Sonia Krishna, who is a Hi, How Are You Project board member / resident advisor. “The good news is, the data from the upcoming report shows us that this generation clearly understands that their mental health and wellness is just as important as their physical health, and they are open to having dialogues to help themselves and also others. We are encouraged that the findings from the survey reinforce the importance of destigmatizing conversations surrounding mental wellness, especially amid the challenges this year has brought."

This will be the second Daniel Johnston-related streaming event for Jeff Tweedy and Lucius in a month, as both took part in the tribute marking the one-year anniversary of Johnston's death. That special also featured Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, Devendra Banhart, Cut Worms, and more.