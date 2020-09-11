Jeff Tweedy, Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee & more covering Daniel Johnston for virtual tribute

Today (9/11) marks the one year anniversary of Daniel Johnston's death. To commemorate the occasion, NYC's Electric Lady Studios and Daniel's family have put together a tribute to the beloved outsider artist and musician. "Honey I Sure Miss You, A Tribute To The Life Of Daniel Johnston" features artists covering his songs, as well as a previously unseen home video of Daniel, art, poetry, and more. It airs at tonight at 9 PM ET at electricladystudios.com and Daniel Johnston's new official YouTube page, and features performances from Jeff Tweedy, Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, Devendra Banhart, Lucius, Cut Worms, Claud, The Lemon Twigs, Adam Green, Fontaines DC, Beck and more. See the full lineup below.

Meanwhile, Electric Lady also has a curated, permanent collection of Daniel's original artwork on display, "Symbolical Visions" drawing included, in their Studio A.

Electric Lady managing partner Lee Foster says:

"I'm just a huge fan of Daniel Johnston's drawings and music and recognize how beloved he is, especially within the music community. If you're a fan, you're usually a fanatic, and when I started reaching out to musician and industry friends for video submissions, the answer was almost always an all-caps 'YES.' People want to celebrate him."

ELECTRIC LADY STUDIOS PRESENTS

HONEY I SURE MISS YOU

A TRIBUTE TO THE LIFE, MUSIC AND ART OF DANIEL JOHNSTON

Virtual tribute setlist:

Jeff Tweedy – Cold Hard World

Maya Hawke and Jesse Harris – Devil Town

Devendra Banhart – Dream

Lucius – Walking the Cow

Cut Worms – To Go Home

Claud – Frankenstein Love

The Lemon Twigs – Scuttle Butt

Waxahatchee – I Had Lost My Mind

Adam Green – Casper the Friendly Ghost

Fontaine’s DC – I Live My Broken Dreams

Zella Day – Some Things Last A Long Time

Kevin Morby – Brainwash

Phoebe Bridgers – Peek-A-Boo

Beck – True Love Will Find You In The End

Daniel Johnston – When I Met You

And Special Guest:

Jody Seabody and the Whirls – Worried Shoes