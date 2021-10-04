Jeff Tweedy played the first two shows at Brooklyn Made (pics, video, setlists)

After holding a preview party on Tuesday (9/28), new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made opened their doors for real on Thursday and Friday (9/30 and 10/1) for a pair of sold-out shows with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and support from Kate Bollinger (on night one) and Joanna Sternberg (on night two). Each night featured an entirely different setlist -- the only repeated song was a cover of Bob Dylan's "Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You" -- and pulled from Tweedy's solo material, Wilco, Uncle Tupelo, Loose Fur, and Golden Smog songs, and covers of The Beatles, Mavis Staples, and Arthur Russell.

With over 200 episodes of his pandemic-era livestream series The Tweedy Show under his belt, Jeff felt more accessible and playful than at a usual Wilco show, and audience members tried to engage him throughout the set (the small size of the venue contributed to the intimate feel, too).

See pictures from night two by Ellen Qbertplaya, and setlists and video from both nights, below.

Coming up at Brooklyn Made are shows with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Spirit of the Beehive, Okkervil River (solo) and Damien Jurado, Dehd, Turnover, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Band of Horses, Tigers Jaw, Jesse Malin, The Mountain Goats, Whitney, Boy Harsher, Luna, Vagabon, The Soul Rebels, Real Estate, Guided by Voices, Fucked Up, no cover vinyl brunches, and more. See the full calendar here.

SETLIST: JEFF TWEEDY @ BROOKLYN MADE 9/30/2021

Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You (Bob Dylan cover)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

I Know What It's Like

Save It for Me

White Wooden Cross

Bombs Above

Some Birds

Passenger Side

Family Ghost

Country Disappeared

Wait for Love

Cars Can't Escape

Long Time Ago

New Madrid

Dawned on Me

Say I Love You Again

Please Tell My Brother

Even I Can See

What Light

A Robin or a Wren

Jesus, Etc.

Encore:

Let's Go Rain

Opaline

Don't Let Me Down (The Beatles cover)

Gwendolyn

Story to Tell

A Shot in the Arm

SETLIST: JEFF TWEEDY @ BROOKLYN MADE 10/1/2021

Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You (Bob Dylan cover)

Remember the Mountain Bed

Having Been Is No Way to Be

Via Chicago

Evergreen

Hesitating Beauty

Impossible Germany

Pieholden Suite

Radio King

Close My Eyes (Arthur Russell cover)

Hummingbird

The Universe

Art of Almost

Don't Forget

We've Been Had

Ashes of American Flags

You Are Not Alone (Mavis Staples cover)

One Sunday Morning

Encore:

Bull Black Nova

Laminated Cat

Reservations

I'm the Man Who Loves You