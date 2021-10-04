Jeff Tweedy played the first two shows at Brooklyn Made (pics, video, setlists)
After holding a preview party on Tuesday (9/28), new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made opened their doors for real on Thursday and Friday (9/30 and 10/1) for a pair of sold-out shows with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and support from Kate Bollinger (on night one) and Joanna Sternberg (on night two). Each night featured an entirely different setlist -- the only repeated song was a cover of Bob Dylan's "Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You" -- and pulled from Tweedy's solo material, Wilco, Uncle Tupelo, Loose Fur, and Golden Smog songs, and covers of The Beatles, Mavis Staples, and Arthur Russell.
With over 200 episodes of his pandemic-era livestream series The Tweedy Show under his belt, Jeff felt more accessible and playful than at a usual Wilco show, and audience members tried to engage him throughout the set (the small size of the venue contributed to the intimate feel, too).
See pictures from night two by Ellen Qbertplaya, and setlists and video from both nights, below.
Coming up at Brooklyn Made are shows with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Spirit of the Beehive, Okkervil River (solo) and Damien Jurado, Dehd, Turnover, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Band of Horses, Tigers Jaw, Jesse Malin, The Mountain Goats, Whitney, Boy Harsher, Luna, Vagabon, The Soul Rebels, Real Estate, Guided by Voices, Fucked Up, no cover vinyl brunches, and more. See the full calendar here.
SETLIST: JEFF TWEEDY @ BROOKLYN MADE 9/30/2021
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You (Bob Dylan cover)
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
I Know What It's Like
Save It for Me
White Wooden Cross
Bombs Above
Some Birds
Passenger Side
Family Ghost
Country Disappeared
Wait for Love
Cars Can't Escape
Long Time Ago
New Madrid
Dawned on Me
Say I Love You Again
Please Tell My Brother
Even I Can See
What Light
A Robin or a Wren
Jesus, Etc.
Encore:
Let's Go Rain
Opaline
Don't Let Me Down (The Beatles cover)
Gwendolyn
Story to Tell
A Shot in the Arm
SETLIST: JEFF TWEEDY @ BROOKLYN MADE 10/1/2021
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You (Bob Dylan cover)
Remember the Mountain Bed
Having Been Is No Way to Be
Via Chicago
Evergreen
Hesitating Beauty
Impossible Germany
Pieholden Suite
Radio King
Close My Eyes (Arthur Russell cover)
Hummingbird
The Universe
Art of Almost
Don't Forget
We've Been Had
Ashes of American Flags
You Are Not Alone (Mavis Staples cover)
One Sunday Morning
Encore:
Bull Black Nova
Laminated Cat
Reservations
I'm the Man Who Loves You