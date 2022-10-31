Jeff Tweedy playing early vote rally supporting IL Representative Lauren Underwood

Jeff Tweedy is set to perform a free show in DeKalb, IL, this week, to get out the vote ahead of the midterm elections next week (November 8). The Wilco frontman will perform in support of Representative Lauren Underwood at her early vote rally on Wednesday, November 2, at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. VIP tickets are available for volunteers of two or more phone-banking or canvassing shifts, and general admission registration is available as well. More info here.

Wilco recently wrapped up their international tour supporting their newest album, Cruel Country. They also just appeared on Sleater-Kinney's tribute LP Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album.