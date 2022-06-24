Jeff Tweedy, The Flaming Lips & more wrote birdsong-inspired songs for new benefit LP (listen)

Randall Poster, the music supervisor for Wes Anderson's movies (and more), is behind The Birdsong Project, which is a collection of 242 songs by a wide variety of very notable artists that were inspired by birdsong, with proceeds benefiting the National Audubon Society. For the Birds Vol. 2 was released today, and features contributions from musicians including Jeff Tweedy, Elvis Costello, Seu Jorge, Florence Welch, Yo-Yo Ma, The Flaming Lips, Stephin Merritt, Shearwater, Mary Lattimore, Sam Prekop, Dan Deacon and more, as well as spoken word pieces from Jeff Goldblum, Matthew McConaughey, Natasha Lyonne, Robert Pattinson, Bob Balaban, Bobby Cannavale, chef Alice Waters, and more. You can stream the whole thing, and watch Yo-Yo Ma perform his contribution, "In the Gale," below.

Vol 1 of For the Birds features Nick Cave, Beach House, Jim James, Beck, Karen O, Kurt Vile and more. You can listen to that below too.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is hosting a multidisciplinary exhibition and program series in collaborations with The Birdsong Project that runs through October 23. It features an outdoor exhibition of birdhouses created by international artists and inspired by Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s resident birds as well as The Birdsong Project’s recordings. Learn more here.