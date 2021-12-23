Jeff Tweedy didn't release an album this year, either solo or with Wilco, but he kept plenty busy, covering Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, Romy Erickson, and the Ted Lasso theme song, as well as playing solo shows, Wilco touring with Sleater-Kinney, and contributing a pair of previously unreleased tracks to the Sub Pop Singles Club. As the end of the year draws near, he's listed some of his favorite music of 2021 on his Substack. "I kinda hate year end lists," he writes. "Mostly because I hear so many things I love every year and always know I’m forgetting something important. And I hate the idea of someone who put out something I love looking at this and thinking their album’s absence means I didn’t enjoy it."

"But with that in mind, here are the first bunch that come to mind," Tweedy continues. "If you’re not on here it just means I’m disorganized and forgetful. Also, check out Aquarium Drunkard’s list. It’s always the best list and it helped remind me of quite a few of these."

Read Tweedy's list, and see pictures from his October Brooklyn Made set, below. You can also subscribe to his Substack here.

Jeff Tweedy's Favorite Albums of 2021

Le Ren - Leftovers

Nathan Salsburg - Psalms

Leo Nocentelli - Another Side

Mess Esque - Mess Esque

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

Michael Hurley - The Time of the Foxgloves

Dan Reeder - every which way *DELUXE*

Grouper - Shade

Macie Stewart - Mouthful of Glass

Hand Habits - Fun House

Madlib - Sound Ancestors

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Liam Kazar - Due North

Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

Pastor T.L. Barrett - I Shall Wear A Crown

Eleventh Dream Day - Since Grazed