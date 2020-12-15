Jehnny Beth gives us her “Hero List” of Top 10 Albums of 2020

Savages singer Jehnny Beth released her sleek and stylish solo debut, To Love is to Live, in June. The record features production by Flood, Atticus Ross, and her partner Johnny Hostile, as well as appearances from Joe Talbot of IDLES, Romy Madley Croft of The xx, and actor Cillian Murphy. None of them overshadowed Jehnny, though, who is clearly in full control of her sound, which here is more atmospheric and cinematic than that of Savages. You can listen to the album below.

Jehnny Beth also hosted a streaming special, Echoes, that features Kim Gordon, Radiohead's Ed O'Brien, and Black Country, New Road. Recorded just before pandemic lockdown but not aired till this month, it mixes performance and conversation and you can watch that below.

Meanwhile, we've been asking artists to tell us about their favorite music of the year and Jehnny gave us her "Hero List" which includes IDLES, Tricky, Nine Inch Nails, Jarvis Cocker, Billy Nomates, and more. "I think that artists who have decided to release an album in 2020 should be given a medal," Jehnny tells us. "Trust my experience, this was the worst year to put out a record BUT we were still lucky that some didn’t back down and went for it anyway." Check out her list below.

JEHNNY BETH - TOP TEN ALBUMS OF 2020

billy nomates - s/t

emel - tunis diaries

idles - ultra mono

fontaines dc - a hero’s death

NIN - ghosts V & VI

Rone - room with a view

tricky - fall to pieces

JARV IS... - beyond the pale

Ezra Furman - sex education original soundtrack

Logic - no pressure

