Jello Biafra rips new Dead Kennedys reissue: “It just sounds weak to me”

There's a new reissue of Dead Kennedys' 1980 debut album, Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables, that's out in September and features a new mix of the album by veteran studio engineer Chris Lord-Alge. This was commissioned by the current lineup of the band which does not include original frontman Jello Biafra. After being asked about it many times, Jello finally released his thoughts about new 2022 mix of the album. Unsurprisingly, he does not approve.

"It was not 'overseen by the band,' as their press release claims," says Jello. "I was deliberately locked out. Not one person from the band or the labels reached out to me at all. Nor did Chris Lord-Alge, who did the remix. I guess he didn’t care, or value anything I brought to the band at all. Without me those songs wouldn’t exist."

In response to the press materials claims that the new mix "adding depth without losing any of its original energy," Jello says "Not to my ears!!," adding, "Sure, the sound is a little fuller, a little warmer, with a little more bottom end. But the top-end presence and power, so crucial to full-on in your face Punk, sounds rolled off and smoothed over, even muffly." He later says, "It just sounds weak to me, I’m sorry."

Biafra also questions why they got Chris Lord-Alge. "They spent at least three times more money on Lord-Alge than it cost to make the original album!!" and noting that the Grammy-winning engineer has worked with Springsteen, Madonna, and other major pop and rock stars, as well as "Major label Pop Punk too - Bad Religion, some Green Day, Good Charlotte, SUM 41; and our favorite OG pioneer, Avril Lavigne."

"The Wikipedia bio describes the Lord-Alges as, 'known for molding mixes for small speakers and FM radio,'" Jello goes on to note. "If that’s your bag, this is the 'Fresh Fruit..' for you." He says this one is "not terrible" but goes on to list three other reissues of the album that he thinks sound better.

There's lots more, including more than a few jabs at DKs guitarist East Bay Ray, finishing with "Just LISTEN BEFORE YOU BUY."

Read Jello's full statement, and listen to a track from the upcoming reissue (and the original) below.