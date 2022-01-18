Jenny Hval announces first LP for 4AD, shares “Year of Love”

Jenny Hval has announced Classic Objects, her anticipated first album for 4AD that will be out March 11. “In 2020, like everyone else, I was just a private person,” says Hval of the album's creation. “No artists were allowed to perform. I was reduced to ‘just me.’” Working alone, Jenny made her version of a pop album, using traditional verse/chorus construction on all eight songs. “This made me want to write simple stories. My problem was that I found that the music component in the writing process made the words stray from their path and even jump into the absurd. I think it is just bound to happen when there is music involved. After all, a song isn’t just words, it has a melody, and the reason we have melodies is to step into the dark and jump off cliffs.”

Classic Objects includes "Jupiter," which was released last year, and she's just shared the album's opening track, "Year of Love." The song is based on a experience Jenny had where there was a marriage proposal that happened during one of her shows. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”

You can watch the video for "Year of Love," which incorporates elements of Classic Objects' artwork, below.

Jenny will be on tour in May, including a Brooklyn stop at Elsewhere on May 10 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Classic Objects Tracklist

1. Year of Love

2. American Coffee

3. Classic Objects

4. Cemetery of Splendour

5. Year of Sky

6. Jupiter

7. Freedom

8. The Revolution Will Not Be Owned

Jenny Hval - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Mar. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Munchmuseet

Thu. Mar. 17 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen

Fri. Mar. 18 - Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene

Sat. Mar. 26 - Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset

Tue. Apr. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

Wed. Apr. 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Thu. Apr. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sat. Apr. 9 - Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival

Sun. Apr. 10 - Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

Mon. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ EartH

Wed. Apr. 13 - Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

Mon. May 9 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Tue. May 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Wed. May 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. May 13 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Sat. May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Sun. May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Mon. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Tue. May 17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Fri. May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos