Jenny Hval signs to 4AD, shares new single “Jupiter” & announces 2022 tour

Jenny Hval has signed to 4AD and just released her first single for the label. "Jupiter" is an ethereal creation, with Jenny's voice soaring above the airy production. “When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from," Jenny says. "It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals. Six years later ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip. It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery. The song winds its way through a desert-scape where values, genres, representation and relationships are breaking down. It tickles our death drive and throws us into space.”

The video for "Jupiter" was made with Hval's frequent creative partner, Zia Anger, and plays into the themes of the song. There are hot air balloons and Deep Dream effects., and you can watch it below.

Along with the new single, Jenny has announced her first tour since 2018. North American dates happen in May 2022 and include shows in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, DC, Columbus, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Portland, Oakland and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on 5/10 and the L.A. show happens at the Lodge Room on 5/25. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM local.

Jenny Hval - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Mar. 11 - Oslo, NO @ TBA

Thu. Mar. 17 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen

Fri. Mar. 18 - Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene

Sat. Mar. 26 - Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset

Tue. Apr. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

Wed. Apr. 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Thu. Apr. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sat. Apr. 9 - Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival

Sun. Apr. 10 - Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

Mon. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ EartH

Wed. Apr. 13 - Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

Mon. May 9 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Tue. May 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Wed. May 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. May 13 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Sat. May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Sun. May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Mon. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Tue. May 17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Fri. May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat. May 21 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tue. May 24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Wed. May 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. Jun. 4 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera