Jenny Lewis announces fall East Coast tour

Jenny Lewis has a few festival dates lined up for September, and she's now announced an East Coast tour around them, hitting Richmond, Asbury Park, Baltimore, Asheville, and more in September. She's promising to play "some songs of yore and some new ones too!," and she'll have her dog, Bobby Rhubarb, with her.

The Asbury Park, NJ show is at The Stone Pony on September 23. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local, with a pre-sale happening now (use code RHUBARB).

Jenny will also be out on the road this summer supporting The Chicks, and playing a couple of shows with Trampled By Turtles. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Jenny Lewis fall tour loading...

JENNY LEWIS: 2022 TOUR

06-03 Chattanooga, TN - Riverbend Festival

06-17 Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia

07-09 Duluth, MN - Bayfront Festival Park !

07-23 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre @

07-25 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre @

07-26 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre @

07-29 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl @

07-30 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre @

08-02 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

08-04 Evanston, IL - Canal Shores !

08-06 Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Festival

09-17 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

09-18 Philadelphia, PA - XPoNential Music Festival

09-20 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

09-23 Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

09-24 Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Music Festival

09-25 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

09-27 Saxaphaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

09-28 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

09-30 Athens, GA - Wildwood Revival

! with Trampled by Turtles

@ with The Chicks