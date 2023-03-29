Jenny Lewis announces new LP ‘Joy’All,’ shares “Psychos”

Jenny Lewis has announced a new album, Joy'All, due June 9 via Blue Note/Capitol Records (pre-order). It's her first album since 2019's On The Line, and was produced by Dave Cobb and engineered by Greg Koller. Its title means "joy to all" or "a feeling of great pleasure and happiness," and about making it, she says:

I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic... and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck. The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.’

The album was also inspired by fellow Nashville songwriter Skeeter Davis; frequent collaborator Bobbi Rich found a costume of Skeeter's and passed it onto Jenny, and she wears it on the cover of Joy'All: “I wanted to riff on the classic Nashville album cover, with the song titles on the front. The cover photo is a reference to a Skeeter Davis record and I’m wearing her costume!” Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

With the announcement of Joy'All, Jenny Lewis shared album opener "Psychos," a rolling acoustic track with a hooky chorus and guitars and pedal steel at the fore. Also featured on the album is previously-released single "Puppy and a Truck." Listen to both songs below.

Jenny will be on the road this summer, performing headlining shows (including NYC on July 18 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Cass McCombs and Hayden Pedigo), festival sets, and as part of The Postal Service on their tour with Death Cab For Cutie (including NYC on September 19 and 20 at Madison Square Garden, with Warpaint). See all dates below.

Joy’All Tracklisting

Psychos

Joy’All

Puppy and a Truck

Apples and Oranges

Essence of Life

Giddy Up

Cherry Baby

Love Feel

Balcony

Chain of Tears

Jenny Lewis -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/02/23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

06/03/23 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

06/17/23 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

07/06/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

07/07/23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed &

07/08/23 – Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park #

07/12/23 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre &

07/13/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues &

07/15/23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner @

07/16/23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @

07/18/23 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 @

07/20/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia @

07/22/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem @

08/01/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08/03/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/05/23 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion *

08/07/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *

^ with Ruston Kelly

# with Trampled By Turtles

* with Beck, Phoenix

@ with Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo

& with Jenny O., Hayden Pedigo

THE POSTAL SERVICE / DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR

SEPTEMBER 5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

SEPTEMBER 6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

SEPTEMBER 8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

SEPTEMBER 9 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center

SEPTEMBER 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

SEPTEMBER 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

SEPTEMBER 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

SEPTEMBER 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

SEPTEMBER 17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater #

SEPTEMBER 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

SEPTEMBER 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

SEPTEMBER 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

SEPTEMBER 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

SEPTEMBER 26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom #

SEPTEMBER 27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom #

SEPTEMBER 28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom #

SEPTEMBER 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater &

OCTOBER 1 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre &

OCTOBER 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre &

OCTOBER 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels &

OCTOBER 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena &

OCTOBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena &

OCTOBER 9 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley &

OCTOBER 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley &

OCTOBER 11 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley &

OCTOBER 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl &

OCTOBER 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl %

OCTOBER 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl @

# w/ Special Guest Warpaint

& w/ Special Guest The Beths

% w/ Special Guest Built to Spill

@ w/ Special Guest Iron & Wine