Jenny Lewis announces tour with Cass McCombs, shares new video

photo by Ellen Qbertplaya

After Jenny Lewis plays Bonnaroo, but before she opens part of the Phoenix/Beck tour and then hits the road with The Postal Service, the former Rilo Kiley leader will do a headlining summer tour. Support comes from Cass McCombs, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo, varying by date. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/10) at 10 AM local time.

NYC gets a stop on July 18 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and that one's with Cass McCombs and Hayden Pedigo. All dates are listed below.

Jenny also put out a new video for her 2021 single "Puppy and a Truck," starring a very famous person that Jenny recently toured with wearing a dog costume. Check it out:

Jenny Lewis -- 2023 Tour Dates
6/2/23 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^
6/3/23 Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival
6/17/23 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
7/7/23 - Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed &
7/8/23 Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park #
7/12/23 - Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre &
7/13/23 - Cleveland, OH – House of Blues &
7/15/23 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner @
7/16/23 - New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @
7/18/23 - New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 @
7/20/23 - Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia @
7/22/23 - Washington, DC – The Anthem @
8/1/23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
8/3/23 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
8/5/23 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion *
8/7/23 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *

^ with Ruston Kelly
# with Trampled By Turtles
* with Beck, Phoenix
@ with Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo
& with Jenny O., Hayden Pedigo

