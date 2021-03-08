Jenny Lewis & Blake Sennett reunited to play a Rilo Kiley song (watch)

Linda Perry of 4 Non Blonde's Rock 'N' Relief virtual benefit, which raised money for CORE Response's efforts to get COVID vaccines to Los Angeles communities that need them most, streamed on Friday and Saturday (3/5-3/6), with Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, Sammy Hagar, and more. Among the performers was Jenny Lewis, who was joined for a song by former Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennett, marking the first time the two have performed together publicly in six years, since Blake joined Jenny on "Portions for Foxes" at Coachella 2015.

For the livestream, the pair played "Let Me Back In," which appeared on Rilo Kiley's 2013 rarities collections rkives. It starts at 5:35:30, and you can watch that, and the entire stream, below.