Jenny Lewis has been on tour opening for Harry Styles, and she's been playing a new song, "Puppy and a Truck." Today, she's released the studio version of that song, which was produced by Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, etc), and which finds Jenny delivering twangy, rollicking country pop. Listen and watch her playing it at MSG below.