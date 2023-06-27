Jenny Owen Youngs announces new LP ‘Avalanche’ & tour, shares title track

Singer-songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs is back with her first new LP in over a decade, since 2012's An Unwavering Band of Light. Avalanche is out on September 22 via Yep Roc Records (pre-order). She wrote the album with Madi Diaz, Christian Lee Hutson, S. Carey, and The Antlers' Peter Silberman, and it was recorded with The Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick and producer Josh Kaufman. “There’s a good deal of heartbreak and disappointment in this music,” Jenny says of the album. “But it ultimately gives way to excitement and promise, to the incredible, immeasurable bliss of falling in love and finding yourself again. These songs travel the whole emotional spectrum.” Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Jenny has shared the title track, which also opens the album. "Avalanche," co-written with Madi Diaz, is quiet and touching, with Jenny's clear voice at the fore. The instrumental is driven by acoustic guitar and pops of piano. “An avalanche is an extreme force, it can cause great harm, and when it’s over, you can be certain things will be different than they were before,” says Jenny. “When it came time to name the album, this song leapt forward as the title track, because the unifying theme of this body of songs, to me, is the idea of moving from destruction to restoration, traveling through pain to possibility.” The song comes with a visualizer and a live video, the latter of which features Peter Silberman on guitar. Watch both below.

Jenny has also mapped out a fall tour, with US shows in September, October, and November. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 12 at Baby's All Right. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10am local.

Jenny Owen Youngs loading...

Tracklisting

1. Avalanche

2. Knife Went In

3. Goldenrod

4. Everglades

5. Bury Me Slowly

6. Next Time Around

7. It’s Later Than You Think

8. Salt

9. Set It On Fire

10. Now Comes the Mystery

Jenny Owen Youngs -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/19 - 9/23 Americanafest Nashville, TN

10/12 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY

10/13 - Miracle Theatre - Washington, D.C.

10/14 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

10/19 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

11/15 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

11/16 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

11/17 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

11/18 - Fremont Abbey - Seattle, WA