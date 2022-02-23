Jens Lekman announces 2022 dates for tour with youth orchestras

Jens Lekman originally announced a unique North American tour where he'd perform with local youth orchestras in various cities for 2020, but the dates were put on hold because of the pandemic. He's now announced new dates for the tour, beginning this April and running through May. He'll be joined by violinist Leslie DeShazor for the shows, which happen in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, NYC, and Washington DC. There are also a few dates without an orchestra, in Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC shows, which are with Orchestrating Dreams, are at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 22 and 23, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.

"This is a tour that I have been working on and looked forward to for almost four years," Jens writes. "The idea originally came to me in 2015 when I was invited to Cincinnati to perform a show with a group of young string players from the organization MyCincinnati. The show ended up being one of the most memorable moments of my whole career. The energy that is present when a young person is still exploring and mastering an instrument is something I’ve always been drawn to. As someone who’s been playing music more or less professionally for over 15 years I often have to go back to this youthful source to remember and learn. To let the students become my teachers."

JENS LEKMAN: 2022 TOUR

April 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Aratani Theatre (with YOLA)

May 2 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall (With San Francisco Conservatory of Music)

May 5 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater (with BRAVO Youth Orchestra)

May 7 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

May 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban

May 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo

May 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar

May 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall (with Chicago Metamorphosis Orchestra)

May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (with Orchestrating Dreams)

May 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (with Orchestrating Dreams)

May 25 - Washington DC - 930 Club (with DC Youth Orchestra Program)