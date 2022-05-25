Jens Lekman & Orchestrating Dreams played Brooklyn with Hari Kondabolu (pics, setlist)

Jens Lekman wraps up his North American tour tonight in Washington, DC, and earlier this week he played two nights at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg. Originally scheduled for 2020, this tour has Jens and his band playing with local youth orchestras in select cities, and for the MHOW shows he was joined by Orchestrating Dreams. Pictures from Night 2 (May 23) by P Squared are in this post.

In very Stop Making Sense fashion, Jens began the show solo and gradually brought out his band, member by member. After a few songs with the band, he brought out the orchestra to perform with them for the rest of the main set. Jens shows are generally life-affirming events, but this was all the more so. His set included lots of Lekman classics, including "The Opposite of Hallelujah," "Black Cab," "Maple Leaves," "You Are the Light," "Tram #7 to Heaven," and more, and he closed his encore with "Sipping on the Sweet Nectar" and "A Postcard to Nina." Check out Monday's Night 2 setlist below.

Both Brooklyn shows were opened by comedian Hari Kondabolu, whose short, funny set included a story about being contacted by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez when she was first running for office and only realizing it was her on the night she won. Pictures from his set and the whole night by P Squared are below.

Jens Lekman is releasing new versions of his albums Oh You’re So Silent Jens and Night Falls Over Kortedala.

SETLIST: Jens Lekman @ Music Hall of Williamsburg 5/23/2022

Tram #7 to Heaven

The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom

I'm Still In Love With You

I Love My Humans

Hanging with Jim

A Taste of Cherry

The Opposite of Hallelujah

I Saw Her in the Anti-War Demonstration

Black Cab

How We Met, The Long Version

Your Arms Around Me

Maple Leaves

Every Little Hair Knows Your Name

The End of the World Is Bigger Than Love

You Are the Light (By Which I Travel Into This and That)

Encore:

What's That Perfume That You Wear?

Sipping on the Sweet Nectar

A Postcard to Nina