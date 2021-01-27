Jensen McRae turns her viral Phoebe Bridgers parody “Immune” into a real song (listen)

Los Angeles songwriter Jensen McRae went viral earlier this month with a tweet, and "preemptive cover," imagining how Phoebe Bridgers will eventually treat the pandemic in song. "In 2023," she wrote, "Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry."

The minute-long snippet of song she shared (and Phoebe retweeted with the caption "oh my god") was very Phoebe in style, but also a promising song in its own right, and now Jensen has turned it into an actual full song. It's full of devastating lyrics that mine our everyday lives for pathos in the way that Phoebe is so adept at doing, but it has a style all its own, too, and has us very much looking forward to hearing more from Jensen, who is preparing to release her debut album sometime this year. Read what she has to say about "Immune," and stream it, below.