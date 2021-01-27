Jensen McRae turns her viral Phoebe Bridgers parody “Immune” into a real song (listen)
Los Angeles songwriter Jensen McRae went viral earlier this month with a tweet, and "preemptive cover," imagining how Phoebe Bridgers will eventually treat the pandemic in song. "In 2023," she wrote, "Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry."
The minute-long snippet of song she shared (and Phoebe retweeted with the caption "oh my god") was very Phoebe in style, but also a promising song in its own right, and now Jensen has turned it into an actual full song. It's full of devastating lyrics that mine our everyday lives for pathos in the way that Phoebe is so adept at doing, but it has a style all its own, too, and has us very much looking forward to hearing more from Jensen, who is preparing to release her debut album sometime this year. Read what she has to say about "Immune," and stream it, below.
A couple weeks ago I had this idea about the idea of the vaccination anthem. This pandemic has colored pop culture permanently, whether we like it or not. On the way to us, almost inevitably, are pandemic romcoms and pandemic novels and, in my case, pandemic songs. This song came about partly as a joke, a parody of one of my favorite songwriters of all time, Phoebe Bridgers, who specializes in dark, spare, precise lyrics about Our Unprecedented Times. My prediction about how Bridgers would tackle love in the time of vaccination—and an accompanying clip of the hypothetical song—took off on Twitter, so me and my producer, Rahki, decided to finish the song and turn it into something that sounds like me. It’s about how the emotional stakes of our relationships have been ratcheted up in light of global calamity, about hipsters and science and dogs and love. Enjoy.