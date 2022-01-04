Jeopardy contestant thought Nickelback songs were by Arcade Fire

Indie rock came up again on Jeopardy for a second week in a row, this time in the form of an incorrect question. Monday night's episode of the popular syndicated game show featured the category "Billboard Top 200 Albums in 2021," with questions on Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Tyler the Creator, and H.E.R. Current champion Amy Schneider ran the board till they hit the $1000 answer:

"The Best Of" This Canadian Band, "Volume 1,' included "Rockstar," "How You Remind Me," and 17 Other Songs."

Buzzing in first was contestant Kate Woomer-Deters with the question "Who is Arcade Fire?" which was sadly, but hilariously, not correct. Fellow contestant and Brooklyn resident Harsh Daga then chimed in with the correct answer -- "Who is Nickelback?" Canadian bands are easy to mix up! Watch that, via Stereogum, below.

Did Harsh continue his correct answer run? Did Kate make a comeback? Or did Amy, who is the biggest winning female contestant in Jeopardy history, continue her winning streak? You'll just have to watch the whole episode to find out.

Last week: Guided by Voices were a correct Jeopardy answer (in the form of a question).