Jeremih finally puts ‘Late Nights’ mixtape on streaming services

Jeremih's self-released 2012 mixtape Late Nights with Jeremih was an instant-classic of the then-burgeoning alt-R&B wave, it established Jeremih as much more of a creative force than his previous major label albums suggested, became one of the most influential releases of the past decade, and led to Jeremih's Late Nights: The Album, which we named one of the 100 best rap and R&B albums of the 2010s. The classic mixtape turns 10 this year, and ahead of that anniversary, Jeremih finally put it up on streaming services. It's home to timeless songs like "All the Time" (ft. Lil Wayne & Natasha Mosley), "Outta Control" (ft. 2 Chainz & Gucci Mane), "773 Love," and more, and also features Sir Michael Rocks, Twista, E-40, and others. Listen below.

