Jeremih is responsive and doing better following COVID-19 treatment, says 50 Cent

Over the weekend, the sad news broke that Chicago R&B singer Jeremih was in in the ICU on a breathing ventilator due to COVID-19, and sources told TMZ his condition was worsening, but thankfully, 50 Cent -- who was one of the first people to break the news that Jeremih was hospitalized -- now says that Jeremih is responsive and "doing a little better." That's great news; we hope he continues to recover.

Chance the Rapper, Shlohmo, Big Sean, Meek Mill, Toni Braxton also sent messages of support Jeremih's way. We'll let you know if we hear any further updates.