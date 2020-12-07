Jeremih released from hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis: “I’m getting stronger everyday”

Jeremih has finally been released from the hospital, following his COVID-19 diagnosis and being placed on a breathing ventilator in the ICU. He gave a statement to TMZ, which reads:

First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I'm getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.

Good news! We hope Jeremih continues to have a speedy recovery.