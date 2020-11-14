Jeremih reportedly in ICU with COVID-19; Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent & others ask for prayers for him

Hitmaka, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, and others close to R&B great Jeremih are asking his fans to keep him in their prayers, and according to 50 Cent, he's in the ICU in Chicago for COVID-19 related reasons. Hitmaka wrote, "I need everyone to pray for my brother Jeremih," and added, "this message is posted with his mother's blessings."

UPDATE: TMZ has more info, and they say his condition is worsening:

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Jeremih is currently on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he's being treated at, and we're told his condition has recently gotten worse. [...] Jeremih is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19 -- he's currently hospitalized in the ICU and the prognosis is bleak ... sources tell TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge tell us the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. It's unclear how long he's been admitted, or how long he's had the virus ... but he is not doing well.

50 Cent added, "Pray for my boy Jeremih, he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. He’s in ICU in Chicago."

Chance The Rapper wrote, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Shlohmo, who released an EP with Jeremih in 2014, wrote, "Please please universe, everyone keep Jeremih in your thoughts today he gonna make it thru this."

We're pulling for Jeremih and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time. We'll update if we hear more.

Jeremih's last proper album was 2015's Late Nights: The Album, which we named the 54th best rap or R&B album of 2015, and which is home to such singles as "Don't Tell 'Em," "Oui," and "Pass Dat."

Listen to some of his music and see social media posts by other artists praying for him below.